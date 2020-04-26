'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continued today

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, is being carried out successfully.

Today ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ covered the districts of Colombo and Gampaha.

Hiru continues to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and Kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes.

Meanwhile, the third phase of the public disinfection program implemented by the Hiru Media Network with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society in parallel with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations was carried out covering five districts.

Accordingly, 28 police stations and several public places in Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha, Jaffna and Kandy districts were disinfected.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued yesterday. Accordingly, the St. Andrews Elders Home in Rajagiriya and Kotahena Shepherdian Home For Elders (KOSCHE ) were disinfected.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home, they can contact on 077 303 5930.