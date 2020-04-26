Although curfew has been relaxed, the threat of covid-19 risk has not yet subsided completely - Health Minister

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi says that although curfew has been relaxed the threat of the covid-19 virus has still not been eliminated.

She was addressing a press conference at the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID -19.

Meanwhile another 137 persons who violated curfew between 6.00 am and 12.00 noon have been arrested by the police. The total number of persons arrested so far since curfew was imposed for violation of curfew regulations from 20 March is 35,458. Police Media Division stated that 9,061 vehicles have also been seized by the police during this period.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Relations, Skills Development, Employment and Labour Relations, Dinesh Gunawardena stated that the government will extend its fullest cooperation to reopen the already closed factories due to the spread of the corona virus and to conduct operations protecting the health and safety of employees

It is reported that at a discussion held at the ministry chaired by the minister yesterday, attention has been drawn to the reopening of the manufacturing sector, their continuation, the continuation of employment and the payment of salaries of employees.

Similarly, the government has decided to restrict buses for essential services in areas where curfew has been lifted. This is due to the commuters travelling in buses disregarding the health recommendations and given guidelines.

The Department of Railways has initiated a program to identify only the public and private sector employees who have been provided with train tickets, in order to facilitate transport to Colombo via train.

Accordingly, the name and national identity card number, mobile phone number, railway ticket number, and arrival and departure times to the train of the most essential employees to be transported to Colombo via train should be informed to the department.

Accordingly the Department should be informed of the name of the most essential employee to be transported to Colombo via train, his or her National Identity Card Number, the mobile telephone number, the number of the Railway Season Ticket and the times the person will arrive for the train and the time they will leave.



The Railway Department said that telephone number 0112 43 21 28, 0112 43 19 09 and fax 0112 44 64 90 as well as the email address railwaycomoffice@gmail.com can be used for this purpose.



The Railway Department has informed heads of State and Private Sector organizations that they should send specific details relevant to each week on or before Thursday of the week prior and to notify the department of the most essential and minimum number of employees that would be asked to report for work.

Meanwhile, postal distribution of mail has commenced today in areas where curfew has been lifted, postmaster general Ranjith Ariyaratne said.

Kataragama Hiru regional reporter said that there is an increase of devotees arriving at Kataragama with the curfew being gradually eased. However, public health inspectors are taking measures to redirect devotees visiting the sacred area of ​​Kataragama.