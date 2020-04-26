One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 323

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total therefore has increased to 323 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-22 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 323
Recovered and discharged - 105
Active cases – 211
New Cases for the day- 13
Observation in Hospitals - 148
Total Deaths – 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 115
- Kalutara 45
- Puttalam 35
- Gampaha 32
- Jaffna 16
|
Date
|
New cases since 10 April
|
10 April
|
07
|
11 April
|
02
|
12 April
|
11
|
13 April
|
08
|
14 April
|
15
|
15 April
|
05
|
16 April
|
00
|
17 April
|
06
|
18 April
|
10
|
19 April
|
17
|
20 April
|
33
|
21 April
|
06
|
22 April
|
13*