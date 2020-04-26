Memories of a painful Easter (Video)

As we complete a year since the shocking tragedy of Easter, His eminence Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith visited the Kochchikade and Katuwapitiya churches which were the targets of the brutal terrorist attacks.

Archbishop of Colombo, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith visited the St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade, Colombo yesterday evening to commemorate those who died in the attack.

Later, the Cardinal visited the Katuwapitiya Church in Negombo, another church that was attacked on Easter Sunday.

Thereafter, the Cardinal offered a special prayer t those who have been injured and disabled from the attack.

While many believers who went seeking for Easter blessings lost their lives, another group was left behind disabled from the attacks.

54-year-old Jacintha Hettiarachchi is a mother of two. She was a resident of Sellakanda Road in Negombo and had visited the Katuwapitiya Church last year to attend the Easter service.

Jacintha had to return home after being confined to an ambulance bed. Despite the cruel fate, her faith could not be destroyed by the bombers.

On July 21 last year, three months after the Easter attack, she joined the church service on her bed.

One year after the attacks she has to still rely on some ones held to regain her feet.

Sithukila, Nethuli and Thenuji lost their mother in an Easter tragedy.

The children, who were attending the service at the Katuwapitiya church with their mother on April 21, had to return home with the grief of losing their mother and scars on their bodies.

One year later, the children described their experience at the church.

Even today, the three-and-a-half-year-old Thenuji is suffering from the trauma.

One year after the death of her beloved mother Punchi Thenuji with her father made their way to the Katuwapitiya church yesterday. During her time in the church, she was startled with even a small noise.

How can these children be filled with the loss of their beloved mother even after a year has passed?

Healing of memories, forgiveness and justice have been preached by the Cardinal since the onset of the attacks, and as a year has gone by Cardinal offered prayers of healing for the people who will remain scarred forever in their memories, emotionally and some physically.