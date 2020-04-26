12+villages+in+Polonnaruwa+isolated+

Steps have been taken to isolate 12 villages belonging to the Lankapura Divisional Secretariat Division in Polonnaruwa following the reports of a coronavirus infected person.

Navy Spokesperson Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara stated that 11 of the Coronavirus infected persons diagnosed today in the country are residents of Beruwala and the other is a soldier attached to Welisara Navy Camp in Pulasthigama, Polonnaruwa.

He is believed to be the first coronavirus person reported from the Polonnaruwa district.

The Navy is now working to identify the soldiers who worked closely with him at the Welisara Navy Camp.

Coronavirus infections have currently been reported from 16 districts, with the highest number being from the Colombo District with 115 infected persons.

The highest number of patients have been reported from Keselwatta - Bandaranaike Mawatha in the Colombo District which is 62.