Seven (07) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 330

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection in addition to the five (05) reported a short while ago.



So far twenty (20) persons have tested positive during the day for the coronavirus infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 330 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-22 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 330

Recovered and discharged - 105

Active cases – 218

New Cases for the day- 20

Observation in Hospitals - 148

Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 115

Kalutara 45

Puttalam 35

Gampaha 32

Jaffna 16