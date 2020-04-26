Seven (07) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 330

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection in addition to the five (05) reported a short while ago.
So far twenty (20) persons have tested positive during the day for the coronavirus infection.
The country total therefore has increased to 330 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-22 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 330
Recovered and discharged - 105
Active cases – 218
New Cases for the day- 20
Observation in Hospitals - 148
Total Deaths – 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 115
- Kalutara 45
- Puttalam 35
- Gampaha 32
- Jaffna 16
|
Date
|
New cases since 10 April
|
10 April
|
07
|
11 April
|
02
|
12 April
|
11
|
13 April
|
08
|
14 April
|
15
|
15 April
|
05
|
16 April
|
00
|
17 April
|
06
|
18 April
|
10
|
19 April
|
17
|
20 April
|
33
|
21 April
|
06
|
22 April
|
20*