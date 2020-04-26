Loud+speakers+to+the+police+to+create+awareness+about+Coronavirus+

A loudspeaker was distributed to all police stations in Vavuniya yesterday (22) at the Vavuniya Police Complex to educate people about coronavirus.

DIG Dhammika Priyantha in charge of Vavuniya and Mannar, SP Tissa Lal de Silva and several others participated in this event which was held under the patronage of of Padmasiri Munasinghe, Senior DIG in charge of the Northern Province.

Priority has been given to police stations and police checkpoints located in remote areas when providing loudspeakers to the Vavuniya police stations.

The main objective of the project is to educate the public about coronavirus with the help of these loudspeakers.

It is also reported that after the coronavirus pandemic, police have been instructed to use these loudspeakers for the needs of the police stations.