'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - in Colombo and Kalutara today (Video)

Thursday, 23 April 2020 - 8:23

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, is being carried out successfully.

Today ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ will cover the districts of Colombo and Kalutara.

Hiru continues to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and Kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes. 

Meanwhile, the third phase of the public disinfection program implemented by the Hiru Media Network with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society in parallel with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations will be carried out covering five districts.

Accordingly, Kadawatha, Ragama, Ganemulla, Pamunugama police stations in Gampaha District as well as the Peliyagoda Police Superintendent's Office and the Peliyagoda Traffic Division are being disinfected.

The program will also be implemented at the Moragahahena, Horana, Ingiriya, Bulathsinhala, Baduraliya and Agalawatta police stations in the Kalutara District.

In addition, the program is scheduled to be implemented at Kadugannawa, Wellamboda and Daulagala police stations in the Kandy district as well as the Kandy General Hospital and the Divisional Secretariat.

Similarly, Point Pedro, Valvettithurai, Nelliady and Delft police stations in the Jaffna district and Chilaw police stations in the Puttalam District will be disinfected.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued yesterday. Accordingly, the St. Andrews Elders Home in Rajagiriya and Kotahena Shepherdian Home For Elders (KOSCHE ) were disinfected.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home, they can contact on 077 303 5930.





