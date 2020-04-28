CTB employees request face masks, gloves and medical facilities

General Secretary of the Association Sepala Liyanage stated that drivers and conductors of these services should also be given special incentives.
Thursday, 23 April 2020 - 8:49
In addition to the symptoms of a cough and cold of the Covid-19 or novel Corona Virus infection, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in America has announced... Read More
Five Navy personnel have sustained injuries and were hospitalized when a bus transporting navy personnel met with an accident last night. This accident... Read More
Director General of Health services Dr Anil Jasinghe stated that with the spreading of the coronavirus 1,400 PCR tests were carried out yesterday, the... Read More