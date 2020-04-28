සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

25 year old wild life officer shot dead at Galoya national park

Thursday, 23 April 2020 - 7:32

Police Media Division said that a 25 year old wildlife officer, attached to Inginiyagala Wildlife office, has been shot dead by hunters during an operation carried out in the Galoya National Park.
New symptoms of the Covid-19 virus, identified
New symptoms of the Covid-19 virus, identified
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 9:58

In addition to the symptoms of a cough and cold of the Covid-19 or novel Corona Virus infection, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in America has announced... Read More

A bus transporting navy personnel meets with an accident - Five soldiers injured
A bus transporting navy personnel meets with an accident - Five soldiers injured
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 9:15

Five Navy personnel have sustained injuries and were hospitalized when a bus transporting navy personnel met with an accident  last night. This accident... Read More

1,400 PCR tests conducted yesterday - Dr Anil Jasinghe
1,400 PCR tests conducted yesterday - Dr Anil Jasinghe
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 - 8:17

Director General of Health services Dr Anil Jasinghe stated that with the spreading of the coronavirus 1,400 PCR tests were carried out yesterday, the... Read More



