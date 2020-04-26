101+students+to+arrive+in+the+island+today+from+India

101 students from Ameristar, India are to return to the island according to the measures taken to bring back Sri Lankan students stuck overseas owing to the closure of the airport following the spread of Coronavirus.

106 students arrived in the island day before yesterday from Lahore and Karachi in Pakistan and were directed to the Diyatalawa and Waikkala quarantine facilities.

Sri Lankan airlines noted that special flights are in operation to bring back 443 Sri Lankan students who have been stranded in Pakistan and Nepal.

Army commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva noted that 2690 individuals continue to be quarantined at 26 Army quarantine facilities.

Meanwhile Minister of Industrial Export, Investment Promotion and Civil Aviation, Prasanna Ranatunga noted that 30,269 employees of 217 factories belonging to the free trade zone, have recommenced work island wide.

Accordingly, 48 factories in the free trade zone in Katunayake, 35 in the Biyagama FTZ, 18 institutions in the Seethawakapura industrial zone and 19 factories in the Koggala industrial zone have resumed activities.

The minister further noted that all these factories are daily inspected by Public health inspectors.