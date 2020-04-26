සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Thursday 23 April : Covid-19, World situation report

Thursday, 23 April 2020 - 8:07

Thursday+23+April+%3A+Covid-19%2C+World+situation+report

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,637,681 with 184,220 deaths. Meanwhile, 717,759 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,735,702 active patients around the world while 56,674 are in critical condition.

The World Health Organization warned that the coronavirus crisis would not end any time soon, with many countries only in the early stages of the fight, as the global death toll surpassed 180,000.

The pandemic has sparked not only a health emergency, but a global economic emergency with businesses struggling to survive, millions left jobless, and millions more facing starvation.

Meanwhile, all of Germany's states have announced plans to make face masks compulsory to combat the spread of coronavirus.

A University of Washington model in USA, often cited by the White House, projected a total of nearly 66,000 US coronavirus deaths by August 4th, an upward revision from its most recent previous estimate of 60,000 deaths. At current rates, US deaths could reach 50,000 later this week.

Italy's official death toll from the novel coronavirus topped twenty-five thousand, but the number of those currently being treated declined for a third consecutive day as the government considers easing some of the lockdown measures. With 437 fatalities reported by the civil protection services over the past 24 hours, the country's official death toll remains the second-highest in the world after the US.

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France increased by 544 yesterday, the fourth-highest casualty tally in the world.

The number of people who have died in hospitals in the United Kingdom after testing positive for the coronavirus has risen with an increase of 763 on the figures published 24 hours earlier.

USA
COVID 19, death toll in USA increased to 47,676. with over 717,268 active cases from their 819,164 reported cases, with only 82,973   recoveries to date.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

  • USA                      848,994-  (47,676 deaths)
  • Spain                    208,389-   (21,717 deaths)
  • Italy                      187,327-   (25,085 deaths)
  • France                  159,877-   (21,340 deaths)
  • Germany              150,648-   (5,315 deaths)
  • United Kingdom    133,495-   (18,100 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

  • Turkey                      98,674 - (2,376 deaths)
  • Iran                          85,996- (5,391 deaths)
  • China                       82,798- (4,632 deaths)
  • Russia                     57,999-  (513 deaths)

Global death count

The Global death count now stands at 184,220. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 47,676 deaths.  

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         47,676
  • Italy                          25,085
  • Spain                       21,717
  • France                     21,340       
  • UK                           18,100

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

  • Belgium                      6,262
  • Iran                             5,391
  • Germany                    5,315            
  • China                         4,632
  • Netherlands               4,054
  • Brazil                          2,924

Data source - compiled from worldometers.

 

Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:15

The number of coronavirus infections in India is over 26,000. India has reported 825 cases of coronavirus deaths. 1,990 new infections were reported in... Read More

O/L results within the next two days
O/L results within the next two days
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:59

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days. Commissioner... Read More

When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:58

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that they will focus on utilizing public transport only for essential services when curfew is relaxed. According... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
25 April 2020
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
25 April 2020
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
26 April 2020
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
26 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
GCE Ordinary Level results next week
26 April 2020
GCE Ordinary Level results next week

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.