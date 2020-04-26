Thursday 23 April : Covid-19, World situation report

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,637,681 with 184,220 deaths. Meanwhile, 717,759 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,735,702 active patients around the world while 56,674 are in critical condition.

The World Health Organization warned that the coronavirus crisis would not end any time soon, with many countries only in the early stages of the fight, as the global death toll surpassed 180,000.

The pandemic has sparked not only a health emergency, but a global economic emergency with businesses struggling to survive, millions left jobless, and millions more facing starvation.

Meanwhile, all of Germany's states have announced plans to make face masks compulsory to combat the spread of coronavirus.

A University of Washington model in USA, often cited by the White House, projected a total of nearly 66,000 US coronavirus deaths by August 4th, an upward revision from its most recent previous estimate of 60,000 deaths. At current rates, US deaths could reach 50,000 later this week.

Italy's official death toll from the novel coronavirus topped twenty-five thousand, but the number of those currently being treated declined for a third consecutive day as the government considers easing some of the lockdown measures. With 437 fatalities reported by the civil protection services over the past 24 hours, the country's official death toll remains the second-highest in the world after the US.

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France increased by 544 yesterday, the fourth-highest casualty tally in the world.

The number of people who have died in hospitals in the United Kingdom after testing positive for the coronavirus has risen with an increase of 763 on the figures published 24 hours earlier.

USA

COVID 19, death toll in USA increased to 47,676. with over 717,268 active cases from their 819,164 reported cases, with only 82,973 recoveries to date.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

USA 848,994 - (47,676 deaths)

- (47,676 deaths) Spain 208,389 - (21,717 deaths)

- (21,717 deaths) Italy 187,327 - (25,085 deaths)

- (25,085 deaths) France 159,877 - (21,340 deaths)

- (21,340 deaths) Germany 150,648 - (5,315 deaths)

- (5,315 deaths) United Kingdom 133,495- (18,100 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

Turkey 98,674 - (2,376 deaths)

(2,376 deaths) Iran 85,996 - (5,391 deaths)

(5,391 deaths) China 82,798- (4,632 deaths)

(4,632 deaths) Russia 57,999- (513 deaths)

Global death count

The Global death count now stands at 184,220. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 47,676 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 47,676

Italy 25,085

Spain 21,717

France 21,340

UK 18,100

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

Belgium 6,262

Iran 5,391

Germany 5,315

China 4,632

Netherlands 4,054

Brazil 2,924

Data source - compiled from worldometers.