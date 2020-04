Several houses have been damaged due to the strong winds that prevailed with heavy rains yesterday evening in Vavuniya.

Meanwhile, a tree has fallen on to a shop in Thandikulam and a truck which was parked close by has also been damaged.

In addition, several temporary houses in Sundarapuram, Eechchankulam and Nedunkerni have also sustained damage.

It is reported that heavy rains were experienced, ending the severe drought that prevailed in Vavuniya for many months.