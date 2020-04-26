Special+Aircraft+leaves+to+India+to+bring+Sri+Lankan+students+

A special aircraft belonging to Sri Lankan Airlines left for India this morning to bring back 101 Sri Lankan students stranded in India due to the Corona Virus pandemic.

Flight UL 1145 left for Amritsar in India at about 6.15 this morning with an overall staff of eight including the two pilots.

Our Katunayake Hiru Correspondent said this aircraft is due to return to the Katunayake Airport at 2.55 pm today.

Meanwhile, two Sri Lankans arrived at the Airport on flight UL 226 belonging to Sri Lankan Airlines, from Dubai at 4.45 am today.

Later their luggage was disinfected and they were handed over to the Sri Lankan Air force to be sent for quarantine.