Seven+persons+who+arrived+in+Jaffna+from+Colombo+trucks+sent+for+self-quarantine

Seven persons identified as those who had travelled in trucks from Colombo to Jaffna were sent for self-quarantine yesterday evening (22), Director of the Jaffna Hospital Dr. T. Sathyamoorthy said.

He made this comment when an inquiry was made regarding the seven persons who arrived Jaffna from Colombo in trucks without permission.

He said that subsequent to investigations carried out through security forces and the Jaffna Health Medical Officer’s office, this group of persons was identified and asked to engage in self-quarantine in their homes.

A group of persons who had been hired for daily work in Colombo had somehow got into trucks and arrived in Jaffna. This had been discovered by Jaffna Security Forces.

This group has been referred for self-quarantine under the strict supervision of the Security Forces and Health Services. Director of the Jaffna Hospital Dr. T. Sathyamoorthy further said that health services are following up on this group.