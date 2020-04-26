Former Speaker Karu Jaysuriya's note on reconvening parliament

Former speaker Karu Jayasuriya releasing a twitter message in his official account today says the following;"While fighting Covid-19, Sri Lanka does not want another constitutional crisis. Therefore, rumours that I would reconvene the Parliament unilaterally are false. All efforts must be taken by the Executive to avert a crisis. In a dispute, I am bound to uphold judiciary’s decision".

Yesterday he posted two twitter messages saying;

"As the election date is now fixed, all effort must be made not to allow a constitutional crisis, that can cost the nation dearly of its economy and legitimacy. With good faith, I hope Sri Lanka can confine #Covid-19 to a health and economic challenge, not a political one too".

"As a date for the election is now fixed, ensuring the safety in the process must be planned without harming the essence of democracy. That is freedom of thought, speech and of association. Government must ensure the safety of political campaigns; voting and counting activities"