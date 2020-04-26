Germany+prepares+to+test+a+vaccine+for+the+Corona+Virus

Germany is preparing to test a vaccine on humans, for the first time.

They are going to carry out the experiments using healthy persons between the ages of 15 and 55.

Accordingly, Germany is the fourth country to test a vaccine for the Corona Virus.

Previously America tested a virus using people and Great Britain is also due to clinically test an improved vaccine through the Oxford University from today onwards.

In Germany 229 new deaths have been reported during the last 24 hours and the total number of deaths there have increased to 5,315.

The number of persons newly infected with the virus is 2,195 and the total number of infected persons is 150,648.