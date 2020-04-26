Minister Bandula Gunawardana speaking at the Cabinet Decision notification press conference held today stated that a certified price has been fixed for 14 main crops in the Yala season.

He also requested the vehicle importers to release their vehicles gradually from the port.



The Minister also said that the Cabinet approval was given to bring back the students stranded abroad in stages.

Minister Ramesh Pathirana addressing the press conference said that seeds will be given free of charge and the contribution of the agriculture sector to the national production is expected to increase from 8% to 12% after the successful completion of these crops.