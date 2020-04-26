The+World+Health+Organization+warns+that+the+Covid+pandemic+will+continue+for+an+extended+period+time

The World Health Organization has warned that the Covid-19 virus pandemic will continue for a long time more.

The head of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that many countries are in the process of passing the basic phase of the spread of the virus.

Until proper treatment for this virus is discovered, he said that social distancing should be maintained.

At the same time even though certain control in European countries is visible regarding the spread of the virus, there could be a strong impact due to this virus in Africa, Central and Southern America as well as Eastern European countries in the future the head of the World Health Organization has warned.

Meanwhile, seven animals belonging to feline species at the Bronx Zoo in New York has also been affected by the Covid-19 Virus.

Previously a tiger at this zoo and three African lions contracted this virus and it was closed for the public on March 16.