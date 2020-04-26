Inbound Tour Operators will be exempted from VAT - effective 1 April 2020

Co-Cabinet Spokesperson, Minister Bandula Gunawardena states that cabinet has decided to exempt VAT for Inbound Tour Operators, with effect from 1st April 2020.

Speaking at a press conference held to announce cabinet decisions, he said that the cabinet approval was received for this exemption.

The Cabinet has approved to borrow 400 million US dollars from the Indian Reserve Bank to increase the liquidity of the local rupee due to the prevailing situation.

Addressing the media conference to inform cabinet decisions today, joint cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardana said that the Cabinet paper in this regard was presented by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.