සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A driver at the Anuradhapura Depot who associated infected person in Polonnaruwa sent for quarantine

Thursday, 23 April 2020 - 13:50

A+driver+at+the+Anuradhapura+Depot+who+associated+infected+person+in+Polonnaruwa+sent+for+quarantine

A driver of the Sri Lanka Transport Board who had associated the person from the Navy Camp at Welisara infected with the Covid-19 virus has been sent for quarantine.

The reason was because he had attended a function together with the infected person from the Navy.

Other workers at the Anuradhapura Depot where this driver works were also subject to testing this morning, and arrangements were made to disinfect the premises as well.

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board Kingsley Ranawaka explained the facts regarding this matter.

With the confirmation that this Navy soldier resident at Pulathisigama – Polonnaruwa was infected with the Corona Virus, steps were taken yesterday to lockdown 12 villages in Lankapura –Polonnaruwa belonging to the Divisional Secretariat Division.

The Health Medical Officer in charge of these areas Dr. Buddhika Parakrama Dharmasena said that 22,000 individuals belonging to six thousand families live in these villages.

Steps were also taken to send to Quarantine centers, the immediate family members of the infected person and 44 others who had direct contact with him.

Security has been strengthened in these villages as of now, and our Hiru Correspondent Rasanga Niroshana said that no one is allowed to leave or enter them.

Among the twenty Corona Virus patients identified yesterday, five of them were residents of Bandaranaike Mawatha – Keselwatte – Colombo 12, who were in Quarantine Centers. It was revealed during PCR testing carried out on them subsequent to the end of the quarantine period that they had been infected with the Virus.

In addition to the navy soldier it was confirmed that a resident of Suduwella in Ja-ela and an individual who had associated the Cleaner at the Katunayake Airport who was previously identified from Thulhiriya – Warakapola as a Corona Virus patient, had been infected.

Meanwhile a group of traders at the Peliyagoda Fish Market were referred for P.C.R. testing today as well.

The reason was because the fish salesman from Piliyandala who was identified recently to have been infected, had arrived at this fish market.

At present the number of persons infected with the virus reported from this country is 330 and 218 are under medical supervision.

Secretary to the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) Dr. Haritha Aluthge, participating in the ‘Rata saha Heta’ programme being telecast on Hiru TV, said that prior to opening up the country, the P.C.R. testing procedure should be brought to an effective level.

Physician of the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Angoda, Dr. Eranga Narangoda joining in the programme said that at present ten patients are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Meanwhile, a special aircraft of Sri Lankan Airlines left for India this morning to bring back 101 Sri Lankan students stranded in India due to the Corona Virus.

Flight UL 1145 left for Amritsar in India at about 6.15 this morning with an overall staff of eight including the two pilots.

Our Katunayake Hiru Correspondent said this aircraft is due to return to the Katunayake Airport at 2.55 pm today.

Meanwhile, two Sri Lankans arrived at the Airport on flight UL 226 belonging to Sri Lankan Airlines, from Dubai at 4.45 am today.

Later their luggage was disinfected and they were handed over to the Sri Lankan Air force to be sent for quarantine. 

 

Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:15

The number of coronavirus infections in India is over 26,000. India has reported 825 cases of coronavirus deaths. 1,990 new infections were reported in... Read More

O/L results within the next two days
O/L results within the next two days
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:59

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days. Commissioner... Read More

When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:58

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that they will focus on utilizing public transport only for essential services when curfew is relaxed. According... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
25 April 2020
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
25 April 2020
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
26 April 2020
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
26 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
GCE Ordinary Level results next week
26 April 2020
GCE Ordinary Level results next week

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.