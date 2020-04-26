A+driver+at+the+Anuradhapura+Depot+who+associated+infected+person+in+Polonnaruwa+sent+for+quarantine

A driver of the Sri Lanka Transport Board who had associated the person from the Navy Camp at Welisara infected with the Covid-19 virus has been sent for quarantine.

The reason was because he had attended a function together with the infected person from the Navy.

Other workers at the Anuradhapura Depot where this driver works were also subject to testing this morning, and arrangements were made to disinfect the premises as well.

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board Kingsley Ranawaka explained the facts regarding this matter.

With the confirmation that this Navy soldier resident at Pulathisigama – Polonnaruwa was infected with the Corona Virus, steps were taken yesterday to lockdown 12 villages in Lankapura –Polonnaruwa belonging to the Divisional Secretariat Division.

The Health Medical Officer in charge of these areas Dr. Buddhika Parakrama Dharmasena said that 22,000 individuals belonging to six thousand families live in these villages.

Steps were also taken to send to Quarantine centers, the immediate family members of the infected person and 44 others who had direct contact with him.

Security has been strengthened in these villages as of now, and our Hiru Correspondent Rasanga Niroshana said that no one is allowed to leave or enter them.

Among the twenty Corona Virus patients identified yesterday, five of them were residents of Bandaranaike Mawatha – Keselwatte – Colombo 12, who were in Quarantine Centers. It was revealed during PCR testing carried out on them subsequent to the end of the quarantine period that they had been infected with the Virus.

In addition to the navy soldier it was confirmed that a resident of Suduwella in Ja-ela and an individual who had associated the Cleaner at the Katunayake Airport who was previously identified from Thulhiriya – Warakapola as a Corona Virus patient, had been infected.

Meanwhile a group of traders at the Peliyagoda Fish Market were referred for P.C.R. testing today as well.

The reason was because the fish salesman from Piliyandala who was identified recently to have been infected, had arrived at this fish market.

At present the number of persons infected with the virus reported from this country is 330 and 218 are under medical supervision.

Secretary to the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) Dr. Haritha Aluthge, participating in the ‘Rata saha Heta’ programme being telecast on Hiru TV, said that prior to opening up the country, the P.C.R. testing procedure should be brought to an effective level.

Physician of the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Angoda, Dr. Eranga Narangoda joining in the programme said that at present ten patients are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Meanwhile, a special aircraft of Sri Lankan Airlines left for India this morning to bring back 101 Sri Lankan students stranded in India due to the Corona Virus.

Flight UL 1145 left for Amritsar in India at about 6.15 this morning with an overall staff of eight including the two pilots.

Our Katunayake Hiru Correspondent said this aircraft is due to return to the Katunayake Airport at 2.55 pm today.

Meanwhile, two Sri Lankans arrived at the Airport on flight UL 226 belonging to Sri Lankan Airlines, from Dubai at 4.45 am today.

Later their luggage was disinfected and they were handed over to the Sri Lankan Air force to be sent for quarantine.