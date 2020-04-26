The 101 Sri Lankan students stranded in India leave to return to Sri Lanka (photos)

The 101 Sri Lankan students who were stranded in India are on their way back to Sri Lanka at present.

They were stranded in India due to the Corona Virus and a special aircraft belonging to Sri Lankan Airlines left for that country to bring them back to Sri Lanka, this morning.

Flight UL 1145 left for Amritsar in India at about 6.15 this morning with an overall staff of eight including the two pilots.

Our Katunayake Hiru Correspondent said this aircraft is due to return to the Katunayake Airport at 2.55 pm today.

Another flight to Nepal has been planned by Sri Lankan Airlines to bring back Sri Lankan students stranded there.

We have received photographs taken by students returning from India, inside the aircraft. They appear below.