Several+more+donations+to+the+Covid-19+Fund

The staff of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation and the Ceylon Petroleum warehouse terminal have donated one day’s salary each to the Covid-19 fund.

This fund is now approximately Rs. 14.2 million and Minister in charge of the subject Mahinda Amaraweera has handed over to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa this donation, in the morning today.

During this instance, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has proposed to the Prime Minister that the Cabinet members should donate one month’s salary each to this fund.

In a statement issued Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said that the Prime Minister had expressed his agreement to this suggestion.