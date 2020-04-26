A+new+symptom+of+the+Corona+Virus+has+been+discovered

During a test carried out, a group of Italian researchers a new symptom of the Corona Virus has been revealed.

This group pointed out that not having any taste or smell is another symptom that can identify whether a person has been infected with this virus.

The research was done on 200 persons and it was revealed that 67 of them could not feel taste or smells.

At present, 2,638,909 infected persons have been reported from around the world and foreign reports said that the number of deaths worldwide is now 184,248.