Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 334

Four (04) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The four persons diagnosed were residents of Bandaranaike Mawatha in Colombo.
The country total therefore has increased to 334 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
91 of the diagnosed persons are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital while another 44 are receiving treatment at the Kattankudy Base hospital.
According to a statement issued by the Epidemiology Unit, the number of patients infected with the Corona Virus under treatment in 6 hospitals across the island was 222.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-23 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 334
Recovered and discharged - 105
Active cases – 222
New Cases for the day- 04
Observation in Hospitals - 173
Total Deaths – 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 115
- Kalutara 45
- Puttalam 35
- Gampaha 32
- Jaffna 16
|
Date
|
New cases since 10 April
|
10 April
|
07
|
11 April
|
02
|
12 April
|
11
|
13 April
|
08
|
14 April
|
15
|
15 April
|
05
|
16 April
|
00
|
17 April
|
06
|
18 April
|
10
|
19 April
|
17
|
20 April
|
33
|
21 April
|
06
|
22 April
|
20
|
23 April
|
04*