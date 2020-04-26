Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 334

Four (04) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The four persons diagnosed were residents of Bandaranaike Mawatha in Colombo.

The country total therefore has increased to 334 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



91 of the diagnosed persons are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital while another 44 are receiving treatment at the Kattankudy Base hospital.

According to a statement issued by the Epidemiology Unit, the number of patients infected with the Corona Virus under treatment in 6 hospitals across the island was 222.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-23 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 334

Recovered and discharged - 105

Active cases – 222

New Cases for the day- 04

Observation in Hospitals - 173

Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 115

Kalutara 45

Puttalam 35

Gampaha 32

Jaffna 16