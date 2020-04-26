සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 334

Thursday, 23 April 2020 - 14:25

Four (04) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The four persons diagnosed were residents of Bandaranaike Mawatha in Colombo.

The country total therefore has increased to 334 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

91 of the diagnosed persons are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital while another 44 are receiving treatment at the Kattankudy Base hospital.

According to a statement issued by the Epidemiology Unit, the number of patients infected with the Corona Virus under treatment in 6 hospitals across the island was 222. 

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-23 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 334
Recovered and discharged - 105
Active cases – 222
New Cases for the day- 04
Observation in Hospitals - 173
Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              115
  • Kalutara               45
  • Puttalam              35 
  • Gampaha             32
  • Jaffna                   16

 

Date

New cases since 10 April

10 April

07

11 April

02

12 April

 11

13 April

 08

14 April

 15

15 April

 05

16 April

 00

17 April

 06

18 April

 10

19 April

 17

20 April

 33

21 April

 06

22 April

 20

23 April

 04*

 

