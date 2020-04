A special Sri Lankan Airlines aircraft carrying 101 Sri Lankan students who had gone to India for higher education studies landed in the island at about 2.27pm today.Subsequent to the students being subject to disinfection they are due to be sent for quarantine.A special aircraft belonging to Sri Lankan Airlines left for India this morning to bring back Sri Lankan students stranded in India due to the Corona Virus pandemic.Flight number UL 1145 left Sri Lanka at about 6.15 am today for Amritsar in India with a staff of eight including the two pilots.Next, Sri Lankan Airlines is due to fly to Nepal to bring back students stranded there.