Thunder+showers+with+severe+lightning+in+many+areas

The Meteorology Department has stated that thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern, Uva and North-central provinces and Mannar, Mullaitivu and Vauniya districts in the evening or night.



Heavy rainfall above 75 mm are likely at some places.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

The Department of Meteorology advises that people should seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees. They are also advised to avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms. At the same time people are warned about using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

People should avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc., and they should beware of falling trees and power lines as a result of strong winds.

The Meteorology Department said that the local disaster management authorities should be contacted to obtain emergency assistance.