Two+persons+arrested+with+a+stock+of+Cannabis

Two persons together with a stock of Cannabis of more than 93 kilos which was being brought to land from the Southern Kadaikadu coast, in Jaffna were taken into custody by the Navy.

A team of naval personnel had been engaged in reconnaissance mission on this coast line and found the stock of Cannabis when they inspected a suspicious dinghy.

The stock of Cannabis packed in 44 parcels was thus discovered.

The Navy said that they took into custody the relevant vessel with the Cannabis together with two persons who were in it and some fishing equipment.

The suspects aged 21 and 35 years were residents of Thalayadi.

The Navy handed over the two suspects and the stock of Cannabis to the Sanganai Excise Department office for further investigations. .