A discussion among Ministers of Culture in countries connected to UNESCO regarding reducing the impact on the field of culture in the face of the Corona Virus pandemic, was held online today.



During this instance, actions to be taken at regional level regarding the strategies to be used to reduce the effect of the Corona Virus and rebuilding the field of culture were subject to discussion.



Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa who represented Sri Lanka pointed out that cultural institutions, objects or places will be reopened subsequent to a total evaluation by a group comprising of scientists representing multi-types of fields.