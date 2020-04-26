US+President+Donald+Trump+signs+an+executive+order+suspending+green+cards

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to temporarily suspend the approval of some green cards. The order, which contains a number of exemptions, is to last for 60 days with the possibility of extension.

He had signed it after tweeting on Monday night that he was temporarily suspending immigration to the United States.

President Donald Trump said that his executive order barring new immigration will apply only to people seeking green cards, and won't affect workers entering the country on a temporary basis.

However, the order also suspends the Diversity Visa Lottery, which issues about 50,000 green cards annually.

He said that the executive order is designed to protect American jobs in an economy devastated by the coronavirus.

The measure is expected to stop the practice of green card holders sponsoring their extended families for permanent US residency, which the president calls chain migration. But it makes an exception for American citizens' spouses and unmarried children under the age of 21 according to foreign media reports.

The US has imposed severe travel restrictions to contain the pandemic. US has limited visitors from China and most of Europe, while closing its borders to all travel from Mexico and Canada except for essentials.