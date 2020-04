Two (02) more Corona Virus infected patients have recovered and left hospital.

Accordingly 107 patients have recovered.

The number under treatment in hospitals under medical supervision is 220.

335 Corona Virus infected patients have been reported in Sri Lanka.

The number of Corona positive persons diagnosed today is 5.

Four of them are residents of Bandaranaike Mawatha, Colombo -12 who are in quarantine centers.

The total number of deaths reported in Sri Lanka is 7.