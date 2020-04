Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs Dullas Alahapperuma stated that the decision to open schools on May 11 is impractical in view of the current situation.



This was stated by him in a special discussion with the Hiru news team.



He said the school reopening date could be decided in the first week of May, and the health department will notify them regarding the decision.



He also said that the GCE Advanced Level Examination which is due to be held in August will be held without causing any harm to the children.



