Seven more big cats have coronavirus at the Bronx Zoo, in addition to a tiger that tested positive earlier this month.



Four tigers and three lions have been infected with the coronavirus. Four tigers and three African lions began showing symptoms in early April according to foreign media reports.



The zoo was shut down on April 5, when 4-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia tested positive in the zoo.



Meanwhile, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that two pet cats tested positive for the coronavirus, in the first diagnoses of domestic animals on American soil.