Former speaker does not have the power to reconvene Parliament - legal experts

Thursday, 23 April 2020 - 20:33

Legal experts point out that the former Speaker has no power to reconvene Parliament at a time of dissolution. They emphasized that only the President has the power to reconvene parliament.

They said this in response to a legal argument expressed by opposition political parties stating that parliament needs to be reconvened.

Meanwhile, Karu Jayasuriya said that the reports suggesting that he is preparing to unilaterally summon Parliament are completely false.

Opposition politicians are currently criticizing the dissolution of parliament since it is not possible to convene parliament after holding the general election within the stipulated time of three months after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolved the 8th parliament through an extra ordinary gazette notification on March 2, according to the powers vested to him constitutionally.

They state that the dissolved parliament (8th Parliament) should be reconvened since the new parliament will not be able to meet on the due date.

Commenting on this argument, President's Counsels Manohara de Silva and Jayatissa de Costa stated that the Speaker does not have the power to reconvene Parliament.

Meanwhile, former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has tweeted about the reports indicating that the former Speaker has the power to reconvene the Parliament, stating the following;

"While fighting Covid-19, Sri Lanka does not want another constitutional crisis. Therefore, rumours that I would reconvene the Parliament unilaterally are false. All efforts must be taken by the Executive to avert a crisis. In a dispute, I am bound to uphold judiciary’s decision".

Yesterday he posted two twitter messages saying; "As the election date is now fixed, all effort must be made not to allow a constitutional crisis, that can cost the nation dearly of its economy and legitimacy. With good faith, I hope Sri Lanka can confine Covid-19 to a health and economic challenge, not a political one too".

"As a date for the election is now fixed, ensuring the safety in the process must be planned without harming the essence of democracy. That is freedom of thought, speech and of association. Government must ensure the safety of political campaigns; voting and counting activities"

Meanwhile, the first constitutional council meeting convened after the dissolution of parliament was held today at the Speaker's official residence chaired by its chairman, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa were among those present.

The Parliament's Department of Development announced that the former Speaker of Parliament, as the Chairman of the constitutional Council, stressed that he had no intention of reconvening Parliament and creating another crisis.

The former Speaker has urged all party leaders and stakeholders not to create a constitutional at a time when we are faced with a severe pandemic.

