'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - journeys through the towns and villages (Video)

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, is being carried out successfully.

Meanwhile, the public disinfection program implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations and several other activities were carried out today.

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative which was launched on behalf of the people who are facing many untold difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic, was carried out covering the districts of Colombo and Kalutara.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued today. Accordingly, Wilfred Perera Elder's Home and Angoda Priyajeevaka Elders Home were disinfected.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home, they can contact on 077 303 5930.

Meanwhile, the public disinfection program implemented by the Hiru Media Network with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society was carried out covering the five districts of Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha, Jaffna and Kandy

Accordingly, several police stations in the relevant districts were disinfected.