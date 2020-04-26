Investigations on Welisara soldiers movements - Entry to Polonnaruwa not permitted from high risk zones

Information has been revealed about a number of places visited by the navy soldier who was diagnosed with coronavirus yesterday. He was from Pulasthigama area in Polonnaruwa.

It is reported that the safety of the twelve villages in the Lankapura Divisional Secretariat area that was isolated, have been further strengthened.

Accordingly, the District Secretary W.A. Dharmasiri has stated that except those who are in essential services all other have been temporarily barred from entering Polonnaruwa.

Similarly, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the PCR tests have been taken from the other soldiers who were staying at the home where the soldier was living.

An SLTB driver who kept contact with the COVID-19 infected naval officer of the Welisara camp has been sent for quarantine.

The driver attached to the Anuradhapura depot and the Navy solider had participated in a party together.

The other workers of the Anuradhapura SLTB depot were also tested and the premises was disinfected this morning.

In addition, steps were taken to lockdown 12 villages in the Lankapura Divisional Secretariat Division in Polonnaruwa after the seaman of Pulasthigama was confirmed positive for the deadly virus.

Public Health Officer in charge of the area, Buddhika Parakkrama Dharmasena said there are 22,000 residents from six thousand families living in the area.

In addition, 44 persons who kept direct contact with the seaman including his family members were also sent to quarantine centers.