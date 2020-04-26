Traders+at+the+Peliyagoda+fish+market+referred+to+PCR+tests+today+as+well

Traders at the Peliyagoda fish market were referred to PCR tests today as well.

It is reported that the mother of a pillion rider of the coronavirus infected fish businessman from Piliyandala has also developed suspicious symptoms.

However, the man and his mother, who did not show any symptoms, were referred to the Homagama Base Hospital for coronavirus examination.

Meanwhile, with the increasing number of coronavirus infections, it has been decided to seek the assistance of four leading private hospitals to broaden the PCR tests conducted in the country.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that a programme was launched yesterday to deploy the Army's rapid response motorcycle teams to measure body temperature of those who are on the road for essential services and other activities.