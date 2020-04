A special SriLankan plane carrying 101 Sri Lankan students stranded in India due to the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Sri Lanka at 2.27 pm today.



The plane took off to Ameristar, India this morning with eight crew members including two pilots.



Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that these students were sent to the Poonani Quarantine Center.



Two Sri Lankans who arrived from Dubai were also sent to quarantine.