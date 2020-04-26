Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 340

Three (03) more person have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

Therefore, currently 10 cases have been reported today. Yesterday 20 cases were reported.

The country total therefore has increased to 340 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-23 | compiled from the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 340

Recovered and discharged - 107

Active cases – 226

New Cases for the day- 10

Observation in Hospitals - 173

Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 115

Kalutara 45

Puttalam 35

Gampaha 32

Jaffna 16