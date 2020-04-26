Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 340

Three (03) more person have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
Therefore, currently 10 cases have been reported today. Yesterday 20 cases were reported.
The country total therefore has increased to 340 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-23 | compiled from the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 340
Recovered and discharged - 107
Active cases – 226
New Cases for the day- 10
Observation in Hospitals - 173
Total Deaths – 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 115
- Kalutara 45
- Puttalam 35
- Gampaha 32
- Jaffna 16
|
Date
|
New cases since 10 April
|
10 April
|
07
|
11 April
|
02
|
12 April
|
11
|
13 April
|
08
|
14 April
|
15
|
15 April
|
05
|
16 April
|
00
|
17 April
|
06
|
18 April
|
10
|
19 April
|
17
|
20 April
|
33
|
21 April
|
06
|
22 April
|
20
|
23 April
|
10*