Thirty (30) navy personnel confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 368 (Video)

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that 30 Navy personnel at the Welisara Navy camp has been diagnosed with the covid -19 virus, including the sailor from Polonnaruwa who was tested positive for COVID- 19 yesterday.

PCR tests were conducted today after a navy soldier was confirmed for coronavirus infection yesterday, and the 29 navy personnel were diagnosed from these tests.

The country total therefore has increased to 368 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



The number of cases for the day 23 April, increased to 38 which is the highest reported cases in a day so far.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-23 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 368

Recovered and discharged - 107

Active cases – 254

New Cases for the day- 38

Observation in Hospitals - 173

Total Deaths – 7