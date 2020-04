A person has been arrested following a raid of an illicit liquor brewery in Ochchankulama, Vavuniya.



Police have recovered 35 liters of illicit liquor and 405 liters of Goda.



The raid was conducted according to information received from the Vavuniya DIG's office.



The arrested suspect is due to be produced before the Vavuniya Magistrate's Court while Ochankulam Police is conducting further investigations.