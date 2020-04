A woman has been stabbed to death with a sharp weapon in the Welihena area in Dambulla.



According to our correspondent. another woman who was injured in the incident yesterday (23) has been admitted to the Dambulla Hospital.



The victim was a 60-year-old woman from Welihena, Dambulla.



Initial police investigations have revealed that the murder had taken place following a dispute between a married couple.



Dambulla Police are conducting further investigations.