Attempt to force open a liquor shop to get liquor, fails – three persons including a member of a Pradeshiya Sabha arrested

A Samurdhi officer deployed at the Wennapuwa Pradeshiya Sabha office was taken into custody yesterday on the allegation of scolding a female Grama Sewaka, threatening her and obstructing her duties.

This individual who was arrested by the Koswatte – Wennappuwa Police was produced before the Marawila Magistrate Court and subsequently released on a surety bail of one million rupees, our Hiru Correspondent said.

Grama Niladharis serving in the Dankotuwa Pradeshiya Sabha who gathered opposite the Police declared that when the female Grama Niladhari officer had gone to distribute the allowance of Rs. 5,000, a female member of the Wennappuwa Pradeshiya Sabha and her husband, a Samurdhi officer had obstructed the duties of the Grama Niladhari officer and scolded and threatened her.

The Grama Niladharis had expressed their objections to Susantha Perera the chairman of the Wennapuwa Pradeshiya Sabha who arrived at the Police station.

Meanwhile, an incident of assault and obstruction of duties is reported from Rikillagaskada – Nuwara Eliya where Excise Officers went to prevent an attempt to open a liquor sales outlet and take liquor.

The Excise officers had gone to this place on a tip-off received that a certain group was going to take 700 bottles of liquor from the liquor shop.

During this instance a person who had been intoxicated had taken a firearm and threatened the Excise Officers and attempted to chase them away.

Then two of the Excise Officers had been pushed down a precipice and the Excise Department said they had sustained injuries.

During investigations carried out later, three persons were taken into custody in connection with this incident.

The Excise Department said that among the persons arrested was a member of the Rikillagaskada Pradeshiya Sabha and a person who had been terminated from the Army.

Subsequent to them being produced before the Walapane Magistrate Court yesterday, they were remanded until 27 of this month.

Meanwhile, officers of the Excise Department of the Norther Division arrested yesterday, two suspects with 94 kilos of Kerala Cannabis brought to this country via sea from India during a time when the Corona Virus was spreading.