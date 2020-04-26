Covid-19+fund+balance+increases+to+Rs.+848+million

The balance of the deposits in the Covid-19 Health and Social Security Fund has increased to Rs. 848 million.

The President’s Media Division said that the balance of the fund has increased with corporate and private donations being received including the direct deposits.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Task Force in charge of Economic Revival and Poverty Eradication has commenced work.

Subsequent to establishing the task force, the first meeting was held yesterday under the patronage of its Chairman Basil Rajapaksa.

The Prime Minister's office issuing a statement said that this task force will proceed with its activities in the future in coordination with all local government institutions, district secretariat offices, Divisional Secretariat offices and officials at rural level.