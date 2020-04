The police curfew that was temporarily impoised in Uhana and Damana areas in Ampara has been lifted.



However, the entry into and exit of the Uhana and Damana police areas in the Ampara District has been restricted, since several Navy personnel serving at the Welisara Navy Camp are on leave and will be in these areas.



Police Media Spokesperson SP Jaliya Senarathna confirmed this in response to an inquiry by the Hiru news team.