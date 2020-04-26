Warning from owners of 100 garment factories in SL- unable to pay over 500,000 workers

Owners of about 100 small and medium scale garment factories which employ more than five hundred thousand workers have informed the Labour Department that they will not be able to pay these employees the salary for this month.

The General Secretary of the Joint Garment Unions Forum made up of these persons, M. P. T. Cooray said that when compared to the month of March last year, during the same month this year production of garments has fallen to a large extent.

Recently the UNICEF organization had informed the Corona Control Presidential Task Force that about 1.5 million face masks required for prevention of the Corona Virus could be obtained per week.

However, the General Secretary of the Joint Garment Unions Forum said further that there are problems of obtaining raw materials required for production.