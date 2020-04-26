සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Friday 24 April : Covid-19, World situation report

Friday, 24 April 2020 - 9:23

Friday+24+April+%3A+Covid-19%2C+World+situation+report

Global
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,718,699 with 190,654 deaths. Meanwhile, 745,620 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,782,425 active patients around the world while 58,678 are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the first human trial in Europe of a coronavirus vaccine has begun in Oxford. Two volunteers were injected, the first of more than 800 people recruited for the study. 50% of them will receive the Covid-19 vaccine, and the other half a control vaccine which protects against meningitis but not coronavirus.

USA
COVID 19, death toll in the US increased to 49,845. USA has over 744,437 active cases from their 880,204   reported cases, with only 85,922   recoveries to date. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said a screening of 3,000 people found that nearly 14% tested positive for antibodies for the novel coronavirus, suggesting that 2.7 million residents across the state may have been infected with the disease. Cuomo, called for a bipartisan approach to the virus, which has infected more than 845,000 Americans and taken nearly fifty thousand lives.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

  • USA                      880,204-  (49,845 deaths)
  • Spain                    213,024-   (22,157 deaths)
  • Italy                      189,973-   (25,549 deaths)
  • France                  158,183-   (21,856 deaths)
  • Germany              153,129-   (5,575 deaths)
  • United Kingdom    138,078-   (18,738 deaths)
  • Turkey                101,790-   (2,491 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

  • Iran                          87,026-(5,481 deaths)           
  • China                       82,804-(4,632 deaths)
  • Russia                      62,773-  (555 deaths)
  • Brazil                       50,036-  (3,331 deaths)

Global death count

The Global death count now stands at 190,654. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 49,845 deaths.  

In the past two weeks, in Italy with the number of casualties increasing between 2.8% and 1.8% per day, has seen its death toll rise by more than 5,000 to 25,549.

Spain, whose cumulative coronavirus death toll of 22, 157 is just 301 above France's, has also seen its death toll increase rate remain above two per cent for a week despite strict lockdown policies.

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 516 to 21,856 yesterday.

A further 616 patients have died in UK hospitals after testing positive for the virus. The latest figures from the Department for Health brings the overall death toll from the virus in hospitals to 18, 738.

Meanwhile, Turkey's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 3,116 in the past 24 hours, and 115 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,491.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         49,845
  • Italy                          25,549
  • Spain                       22,157
  • France                     21,856                   
  • UK                           18,738

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

  • Belgium                      6,490
  • Iran                             5,481
  • Germany                    5,575            
  • China                         4,632
  • Netherlands               4,177
  • Brazil                        3,331       

Data source - compiled from worldometers.

Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:15

The number of coronavirus infections in India is over 26,000. India has reported 825 cases of coronavirus deaths. 1,990 new infections were reported in... Read More

O/L results within the next two days
O/L results within the next two days
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:59

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days. Commissioner... Read More

When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:58

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that they will focus on utilizing public transport only for essential services when curfew is relaxed. According... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
25 April 2020
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
25 April 2020
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
26 April 2020
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
26 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
GCE Ordinary Level results next week
26 April 2020
GCE Ordinary Level results next week

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.