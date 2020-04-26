Friday 24 April : Covid-19, World situation report

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,718,699 with 190,654 deaths. Meanwhile, 745,620 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,782,425 active patients around the world while 58,678 are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the first human trial in Europe of a coronavirus vaccine has begun in Oxford. Two volunteers were injected, the first of more than 800 people recruited for the study. 50% of them will receive the Covid-19 vaccine, and the other half a control vaccine which protects against meningitis but not coronavirus.

USA

COVID 19, death toll in the US increased to 49,845. USA has over 744,437 active cases from their 880,204 reported cases, with only 85,922 recoveries to date. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said a screening of 3,000 people found that nearly 14% tested positive for antibodies for the novel coronavirus, suggesting that 2.7 million residents across the state may have been infected with the disease. Cuomo, called for a bipartisan approach to the virus, which has infected more than 845,000 Americans and taken nearly fifty thousand lives.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

USA 880,204 - (49,845 deaths)

- (49,845 deaths) Spain 213,024 - (22,157 deaths)

- (22,157 deaths) Italy 189,973 - (25,549 deaths)

- (25,549 deaths) France 158,183 - (21,856 deaths)

- (21,856 deaths) Germany 153,129 - (5,575 deaths)

- (5,575 deaths) United Kingdom 138,078 - (18,738 deaths)

- (18,738 deaths) Turkey 101,790- (2,491 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

Iran 87,026 -(5,481 deaths)

-(5,481 deaths) China 82,804 -(4,632 deaths)

-(4,632 deaths) Russia 62,773 - (555 deaths)

- (555 deaths) Brazil 50,036 - (3,331 deaths)

- (3,331 deaths)

Global death count

The Global death count now stands at 190,654. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 49,845 deaths.

In the past two weeks, in Italy with the number of casualties increasing between 2.8% and 1.8% per day, has seen its death toll rise by more than 5,000 to 25,549.

Spain, whose cumulative coronavirus death toll of 22, 157 is just 301 above France's, has also seen its death toll increase rate remain above two per cent for a week despite strict lockdown policies.

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 516 to 21,856 yesterday.

A further 616 patients have died in UK hospitals after testing positive for the virus. The latest figures from the Department for Health brings the overall death toll from the virus in hospitals to 18, 738.

Meanwhile, Turkey's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 3,116 in the past 24 hours, and 115 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,491.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 49,845

Italy 25,549

Spain 22,157

France 21,856

UK 18,738

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

Belgium 6,490

Iran 5,481

Germany 5,575

China 4,632

Netherlands 4,177

Brazil 3,331

Data source - compiled from worldometers.