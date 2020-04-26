A special flight to Nepal to bring back Sri Lankan students - Return to the island at 4.45pm

A special aircraft belonging to SriLankan airlines have left to Nepal to bring back the local students who had gone for higher education to Nepal and have been stranded there due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Hiru correspondent said that the flight 'UL 1424' with 8 crew memebrs left the Katunayake International Airport at 8.00am today to Kathmandu in Nepal.

This aircraft carrying Sri Lankan students is due to depart Kathmandu at 1.50pm and is scheduled to arrive at the Katunayake Airport at 4.45 pm.

Another special aircraft will leave for Mumbai tomorrow to bring back Sri Lankan students stranded there.