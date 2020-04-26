Vehicle in which former UNP Parliamentarian was travelling in meets with an accident (video)

The vehicle in which Galle District former United National Party Parliamentarian Wijepala Hettiarachchi was travelling in has met with an accident close to the Baddegama Expressway.

The vehicle which skidded due to rain veered off the road and hit a lamp post, in this accident, it is reported.

At the time of the accident three persons including the former Parliamentarian had been travelling in the vehicle and it is said that no one sustained injuries.

The vehicle had met with an accident when the former Member of Parliament was travelling from Nagoda to Baddegama.

Our Correspondent said that the vehicle and the lamp post were damaged in the accident.

Meanwhile, there had been traffic congestion on the Nagoda-Baddegama main road at the time the accident occurred.

It is reported that subsequently workers of the Ceylon Electricity Board had arrived and removed the lamp post and traffic on the road returned to normal.



