Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 373

Five (05) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 373 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-24 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 373

Recovered and discharged - 107

Active cases – 259

New Cases for the day- 05

Observation in Hospitals - 173

Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 120

Kalutara 58

Puttalam 35

Gampaha 33

Jaffna 16

Date New cases since 10 April 24-Apr 05* 23-Apr 38 22-Apr 20 21-Apr 06 20-Apr 33 19-Apr 17 18-Apr 10 17-Apr 06 16-Apr 00 15-Apr 05 14-Apr 15 13-Apr 08 12-Apr 11 11-Apr 02 10-Apr 07





